Ahead of the Lakers' Tuesday evening matchup in Orlando, we here at All Lakers caught up with the guys at The Magic Insider to preview tonight's matchup.

If you want to see our answers to the Laker-related questions, you can find them over the The Magic Insider. But to learn about the Lakers' opponent, and get some insider information on the matchup, just stay right here.

Thanks so much to Jeremy Brener for taking the time to answer our questions about the 13-21 Orlando Magic.

All Lakers: The Magic are massive all across their roster — they're playing a 7'2" point guard in Bol Bol! The Lakers are so small without Anthony Davis that they've trotted out a five-guard lineup where the tallest player, Austin Reaves, was 6'5" (it did not go well). The Magic should win, but given the starry names in this year's draft, should they even want to?

Jeremy Brener: Obviously Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are big names that can change their franchise, but the Magic feel really good about their frontcourt pairing of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They are two major pieces to the future and it isn't worth harming a season of critical development for a chance at someone who may be better. All they'd be playing for is a chance. No guarantee! But also, the Magic will likely finish with two lottery picks, there's and the Bulls, which the team acquired in the Nikola Vucevic trade. And in a deep draft like this one, they'll be getting a good amount of talent to complement their stars.

All Lakers: Which unheralded Magic player (i.e. not Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner) should Lakers fans keep their eye on tonight?

Brener: Bol Bol. Hard to miss. About 7'2" and can handle the ball like a guard. He's been so fun to watch this season and he's developed some shooting range to his game. Very skilled for a man of his size and complements Paolo and Franz really well.

All Lakers: What potential trade target would fit best on the Magic?

Brener: Fred VanVleet has come up as an option lately. He would give the team a guard that can take care of the ball and distribute it properly. There's hope that Markelle Fultz can blossom into a player like that, but the jury's still out. However, the Magic's recent turnaround started once he and Cole Anthony returned to the lineup.

All Lakers: Trade pitch: the expiring contracts of Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV (worth a combined $18.3 million), plus the Lakers' lottery-protected first-round draft pick in 2027, in exchange for newly re-signed 3-and-D rim-rolling center Mo Bamba and swingman Terrence Ross (worth a combined $21.4 million). Who says no?

Brener: I don't hate this trade for the Magic. In fact, I think the Lakers would say no first. Bamba's role in the frontcourt is going to diminish with Wendell Carter and Moe Wagner (!!!) playing well as of late. Both have been better than Bamba this year. Terrence Ross is going to be a popular deadline name, and Orlando has reason to trade him as an expiring contract. Getting a first-round pick out of those two would be a great haul when both don't have huge roles on the team currently. I think Beverley would likely be waived to allow him to sign with a contender. Walker would be fun, but I'm unsure if he would have much of an impact. That Lakers pick is seen as one of the most valuable assets in the league at the moment, and to trade that for two role players off the bench wouldn't be worth LA's investment.

All Lakers: Who wins tonight?

Brener: I like the Magic tonight. Lakers play small and have been ice cold as of late. The Magic play big, the team's been hot and rested and will look to exploit the Lakers in any way it can. Magic 112, Lakers 102

Tip-off for tonight's clash is at 4:00 pm. The Lakers will be looking to end a four-game skid, while the Magic will be vying for their third straight victory.