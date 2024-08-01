Lakers News: Ex-LeBron James Championship Teammate Reflects on Bronny Draft Pick
One-and-done USC Trojans point guard Bronny James, son of 20-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, was selected by Los Angeles with the No. 55 selection in June's draft. Rookie Bronny will now join his father on the team's 15-man standard roster.
The selection of the 6-foot-2 guard on a bit of a flier has been the subject of not-insignificant controversy during this extended NBA offseason. James was the third guard on a lackluster 15-18 Trojans club, in one of the less impressive NCAA conferences in the nation.
During a fresh conversation with The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, a pair of former title-winning Miami Heat-era LeBron James teammates unpacked the Bronny James fit. On their program "The OG's," champion vets Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem offer a variety of candid conversations concerning the NBA past and present.
Haslem, who recently retired after his 20th season in 2022-23, helped serve as a leader on six NBA Finals teams with Miami. He's won three titles, including two with James. So one could say he knows his stuff.
Haslem, for one, believes Bronny James can thrive at the pro level — because his father, for one, appears to believe in him.
“There is no other kid that could possibly be more prepared for this particular situation or who can handle this particular situation,” Haslem said.
“As a father, as a businessman, I’ve never seen LeBron James and his team and his family and his people throw stuff at the wall just to see if it sticks. They calculate. They don’t do that. They are calculated. They are sharp. They are smart. There is nobody more prepared than Bronny James. I’m wishing them the best,” Haslem added.
