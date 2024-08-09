Exclusive: Jeanie Buss’ First Comments Since Lakers Drafted Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hasn't commented about the team drafting former USC Trojans guard Bronny James, until now. @kidssportsreporters on Instagram got the chance to do an exclusive interview with Buss and she made her first comments about drafting Bronny.
Buss spoke glowingly about Bronny, saying he is one of the hardest-working players on the team already. She also believes that he could be a big contributor to Los Angeles this season.
“He is, already, one of the hardest working guys on the team. He participated in summer league over the summer. He’s a fellow Trojan, so I like that, from USC. I think he is going to work hard and be a big contributor this year. And certainly his dad, thrilled to be his teammate. And I think people are very interested to watch them together on the court.”
While Bronny will likely spend most of his time this season in the G-League, there will come a time when he steps onto an NBA court. Los Angeles will likely give him some leeway to do so, if anything to see how he can hold himself against NBA talent.
Interviewer Huddy mentioned that Bronny would be throwing alley-oops to his dad, LeBron James.
“Yeah, Bronny’s gonna be throwing alley-oops to LeBron,” Huddy said.
Buss seemed to like the idea of that happening.
“I like that idea,” Buss said.
Whenever Bronny does check into an NBA game, it will be a special moment for the James family and the NBA as a whole. When the Lakers drafted Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny and his dad became the first-ever father-son duo to be on the same team in NBA history.
The elder James had spoken at length what it would mean for him to play alongside his son in the NBA and he will get to live out his dream this season. Bronny still has plenty of room to grow before he can become an everyday player for the Lakers but Los Angeles is high on his upside.
Bronny is more of a long-term project player for the Lakers and they will need to have some patience with him moving forward. He has shown great instincts on the defensive end of the floor already in Summer League but needs his offensive game to come around. Development will be the name of the game for Bronny and the Lakers but it seems the two have found a nice pairing together.
