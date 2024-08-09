Lakers' JJ Redick Hires New Player Development Coach for LA
All offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been preaching player development for the future. With the new Collective Bargaining Agreement now in place, teams will be more limited in how they go over the salary cap limitations.
With the new second apron tax, most teams will be using it as a firm hard line for themselves. Going over the second apron can have awful ramifications for any team that goes over it, including stripping teams of draft picks down the line.
So, for the Lakers, they have started to look more into developing the players that they draft. With the hiring of new head coach JJ Redick, Los Angeles is banking on his ability to help players grow their games to make an impact at the NBA level.
During his introductory press conference, Redick mentioned that he wanted the team to hire a player development coach to help smooth everything along. The Lakers now have that in the form of coach Ty Abbott.
Abbott was the player development coach and coordinator of the Chicago Bulls for the last four seasons and now comes to Los Angeles in the hope of helping the team grow. Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group announced the news on social media.
With this hire, the Lakers are looking more toward the future, while also trying to maximize the present times as well. Abbott will be tasked with helping Los Angeles get impact-level players from the guys they draft and sign to two-way deals.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, Los Angeles is still vying to win another championship over the next few seasons.
Redick was hired to help maximize the current group of players on the roster and his chemistry with James should help things. The two did a podcast together about the game of basketball, breaking down plays and different schematic parts of the inter-game process.
While the Lakers' offseason hasn't been very active, the organization believes that Redick can help the team get where they want to go. Los Angeles fought hard against the Denver Nuggets in each of the past two playoffs, giving them thought that a few tweaks here and there could change things.
The Western Conference is only getting better and the Lakers will have some tough challenges to overcome this season. But with Davis and James on the roster, Los Angeles has a fighting chance at the very least.
