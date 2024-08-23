Former Lakers Forward Waived By Western Conference Rival
Former Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooting small forward Matt Ryan has been waived by his latest team, the New Orleans Pelicans, sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Ryan played for the Lakers briefly, during the ill-fated start of the Lakers' 2022-23 season, its first under now-former head coach Darvin Ham.
The 6-foot-6 swingman, 27, is now a free agent.
Ryan enjoyed a well-traveled NCAA career, hopping from Notre Dame to Vanderbilt before finally wrapping up his career in Chattanooga, where he was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team. He went undrafted in 2020, during the height of the pre-vaccine era of the COVID-19 pandemic. He struggled to find a G League home, instead taking on odd jobs with DoorDash, UberEats and at a cemetery so he could stay available in case an opportunity arose.
The following season, Ryan linked up with the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2021 NBA Summer League squad, impressing scouts enough that he wound up on the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate squad, the Grand Rapids Gold. Across 16 regular season games for the Grand Rapids Gold in 2021-22, Ryan averaged 18.6 points on a .426/.385/.964 slash line, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.8 steals a night.
In February of that season, Ryan linked up with the Boston Celtics on a two-way deal, appearing in just a single regular season game for Boston. Because his deal wasn't converted to a 15-man standard roster agreement, Ryan was unable to play for the Celtics during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals.
Ryan next linked up with the Lakers, and thanks to his 37.5 percent 3-point shooting output during the preseason he was signed to the club's 15th and final standard roster spot. L.A. waived him in December. He inked a two-way deal later that year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ryan inked another two-way contract with New Orleans near the start of the 2023-24 season, but saw that agreement converted to a standard deal that spring.
Across three NBA seasons with four teams, Ryan has appeared in 63 regular season contests (one start), averaging 4.4 points while slashing .398/.411/.885, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.5 dimes. He is a career 41.1 percent 3-point shooter on 2.9 triple tries a night. He's appeared in just one playoff game in his career, for the Pelicans last season.
More Lakers: Can Los Angeles’ JJ Redick Contend for Coach of the Year Award in First Season?