Former Laker Believes LA is Letting Bronny James 'Coast'
The Los Angeles Lakers are one week away from the start of their 2024-25 campaign. They are one of the more mysterious teams in the league, and many are unsure of what to make of them.
However, a couple of things are certain for L.A.: They will go as far as their superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis take them, and they selected LeBron's son, Bronny James, in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bronny and LeBron are now teammates, and after years of speculation, this dream finally came true for these two men. Soon enough, we will see them on the court together in the regular season. When that will be is uncertain; however, expect it to happen early in the season.
Once that happens, expect Bronny to spend the majority of his time in the G League. No matter what, his spot on the team is a success after he signed a guaranteed contract with the team this past offseason.
The Lakers organization is confident in Bronny's abilities and what he will eventually become, but former Lakers center Kwame Brown believes he lost that hunger and focus.
Brown provided some criticism for the 20-year-old after his first preseason game and accused Bronny of 'coasting' since the Lakers gave him a guaranteed contract.
“He’s not a very good shooter yet that he can shoot yet. He sucks. Well, he would have a better go at it go at it if he just do those two things – run the floor for layups, get into the heart of the defense when they dropping plug on you. A guard should love when they drop plug,” Brown said.
“He don’t have an offensive rhythm right now so, sh*t, be young. Nobody can control you being able to run. But I see a kid just coasting because he has a guaranteed contract. Anybody else in that position would be cut.”
The Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
There is no doubt that no other 55th overall pick has received more scrutiny or criticism than Bronny has. Before the draft, he was always viewed as a project in which he would need a handful of years to become the player many expect him to be, which is a Jrue Holiday type of player.
It will take some time to reach that level, and it might not happen any time soon.
More Lakers: Former Lakers Star Lonzo Ball NBA Return Date Revealed