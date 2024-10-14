Former Lakers Star Lonzo Ball NBA Return Date Revealed
Former point guard of the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo Ball, will make his return to the court this week. Ball is expected to play this Wednesday in a preseason game for the first time since early in 2022.
The former Lakers star hasn't played since the 2021-22 NBA season so this will be a massive step toward him getting his career back on track. He suffered multiple setbacks after dealing with a bad knee injury.
There was hope that Ball could return this season and it seems that he will indeed make his debut for the year. The Chicago Bulls will likely ease the point guard back into the mix since he has been out for so long.
During his short stint with Chicago in the 2021-22 season, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. The former No. 2 overall pick will look to get his career going again and is just 26 years old still.
While he has been out, Ball has found different ways to make sure he stays relevant on the basketball floor. He detailed them and how he has adjusted his game over time.
"I just play the game a lot smarter," Ball noted of how he's adjusted his game. "That's really what I have to focus on — just keeping my IQ to be ahead of things."
Getting Ball back on the floor will be huge for Chicago, even if they aren't expected to contend this season. He was a leader for this team before his injury and they are looking forward to having him out there once again.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was praiseful of the court vision that Ball has. It has been his best trait since he entered the league years ago.
"He can take a situation that looks three on three and just by a pass to a certain area of the floor, can make it three-on-two, just out of feel," Billy Donovan noted. "That's the one thing I think for him that will never go away. He's just such a high-IQ player and knows the game so well. The way he plays, he makes people around him better."
If Ball can show that he can perform well, he could be in for a solid season. He may be able to take home the Comeback Player of the Year honor for the year.
More Lakers: Lakers' Massive Summer Decision 'Makes No Sense,' Claims Doc Rivers