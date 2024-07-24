Former Laker Champion in Awe of LeBron James' Latest Team USA Performance
Team USA played and won their final exhibition game before heading to Paris for the official start of the 2024 Olympic Games against Germany, and they could thank Lakers superstar LeBron James for coming out on top. On a team filled with some of the best players in the world, the four-time NBA champion carried the load and led the team to victory.
Team USA faced the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup gold medal winners, a tough challenge that James met head-on. He led his team to victory, a feat he had accomplished before. James did so in a manner that left the entire basketball world, including former Laker and champion Quinn Cook, in admiration of his performance.
Cook took to Twitter/X to praise his former teammate on his spectacular performance against Germany.
James showed why he is still one of the top basketball players in the world. In the contest against Germany, James recorded 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 8-for-11 from the field.
After trialing 82-81 with 4:08 to play, James scored the final 11 points for Team USA. Those 11 points started with a defensive board, ensuing with the dunk; he then stole the ball, forcing a Germany turnover that then ensued in a layup. James then got another defensive rebound, which led to two free throws, a three-pointer, assisted from his star teammate Anthony Davis, and a layup to close things out with 45 seconds left in the contest to put the game to bed.
James will turn 40 years old this December, and even still, he is looked upon to close out games for the best team in the world. The road to a gold medal starts on Sunday, and James has shown time and time again that he is the head of the snake in a team filled with future Hall of Famers.
