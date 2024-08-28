Former Laker Supports Post Calling Angel Reese ‘What’s Wrong With Basketball Today'
One-time former Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson weighed in on a fan post — from an L.A. Clippers fanatic, no less — that claimed rookie Chicago Sky All-Star power forward Angel Reese was earning all her double-doubles somewhat artlessly.
“Angel Reese’s game is what’s WRONG with basketball today,” wrote user @Jacobtheclipper. “She is praised for her boxscore numbers and all her double double streaks. But when you watch the games you realize how fraudulent it all is. This girl literally can’t make a shot from 2 feet and tips the rebound to herself 4 times which makes her rebound numbers look INSANE. Then she stat pads in games that are over to increase her points and rebounding numbers so she can reach a double double. This stems from all the worship of meaningless double doubles or triple doubles from fans and media! It is RUINING the beautiful game of basketball. Play the game the right way or don’t play at all 👊🏼”
For context, the 6-foot-3 big is notching 13.5 and 12.9 boards a night, 1.8 dimes, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per bout. The LSU Tigers product's inefficient shooting seems to be the focus of @Jacobtheclipper's ire.
Overall, Reese is connecting on 38.7 percent of her field goal tries, 18.2 percent of her triples, and 74.0 percent of her free throws. She is making 54.1 percent of her shots from within three feet, but just 31.9 percent shooting from 3-10 feet, 2.5 percent of her field goal tries from within 3-10 feet.
The 6-foot-6 Johnson, 28, was a lottery pick when he first entered the NBA. Detroit drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick, ahead of eventual Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker (oops).
Johnson appeared in 30 games for the Lakers in 2022-23, averaging 5.8 points on .533/.450/.667 shooting splits, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.5 steals a night. Los Angeles was Johnson's most recent NBA stop, during a well-traveled career. Johnson is currently suiting up for the Anadolu Anadolu Efes of the Turkish Basketbol Süper Ligi (BSL) . In eight NBA seasons, he suited up for the aforementioned Pistons, the Phoenix Suns, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Toronto Raptors, and most recently the Lakers.
Will he ever turn to the NBA again? Tearing down WNBA All-Stars Reese and Caitlin Clark may not be the most diplomatic approach.
More Lakers: Los Angeles' LeBron James Doesn’t Want Bronny Calling Him ‘Dad’ on Court