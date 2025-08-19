Former Lakers Center Heaps Praise on Luka Doncic: ‘One Of The Best Players I’ve Ever Seen’
The Los Angeles Lakers possess one of the best players in the world today, Luka Doncic.
More news: Will Lakers’ Luka Doncic Continue to Play in EuroBasket After Injury? Insider Answers
Doncic, now donning the purple and gold, was something that not too many people envisioned. The expectation and the hope (from at least Dallas Mavericks fans) was that he would spend his entire career in the Lone Star State.
The 26-year-old was Maveicks through and through, but general manager Nico Harrison had other plans.
Harrison no longer wanted Doncic on his team, and sent him out West to become the next face for the Lakers. That is now the expectation on the Lakers' side.
Not only has Doncic established himself as one of the best players in the league, but he has the potential to be an all-time great. That's the type of player the Lakers now have on their side.
Considering his age and talent, the hope is that he brings multiple titles to LA and becomes a Laker great. Many are high and have been high on Doncic, including former Lakers big man, Tyson Chandler.
Chandler, who is a development coach for the Mavericks, praised Doncic. The former Lakers big man called the Lakers superstar one of the best players he has ever seen.
"Luka was one of the best players I’ve ever seen on the court and in practice," Chandler said. "Of course, we all see what Luka does in the game, but I’m speaking about practice, because it’s very difficult to impress your peers. Luka does things that I’ve never seen before. That’s difficult. I’ve been around the game for a long time, and there are very few special players that will show you some things that you’ve never seen before."
More news: Lakers Among 10 Teams Predicted to Have 'Significant Cap Space' in 2026
Doncic will enter his eighth season in the league and appears to be on track for the Hall of Fame. In 450 career NBA games, Doncic has been named a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA first team, 2024 NBA scoring champion, Rookie of the Year and was named the 2024 Western Conference Finals MVP.
The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has established himself as an elite player, but now the challenge for him is to lead his team to a title. That will be the challenge, and all that people will care about as long as he plays in Los Angeles.
The talent is there, but will it come with some titles to go along with it?
That remains to be seen.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.