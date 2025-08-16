Will Lakers’ Luka Doncic Continue to Play in EuroBasket After Injury? Insider Answers
In the third quarter of Slovenia's EuroBasket game versus Latvia, Los Angeles Lakers star player Luka Doncic appeared to suffer a serious leg injury when a teammate came crashing into his lower body.
Doncic limped off the court and did not return to action. Later in the contest, he was seen walking back to the bench.
Those who bleed Purple and Gold were understandably anxious over the possibility that their star endured a potentially devastating injury. Fortunately for the fan base (and the franchise), reporter Dan Woike assuaged all concerns when revealing that the injury was not serious — and that Doncic will continue to represent his country moving forward prior to the start of the NBA season.
Doncic was having a fantastic game at the time of the injury. The slimmed-down forward had scored 26 points in the first half to go along with five assists and five rebounds.
Ultimately, Latvia won the game by a score of 100-88. Kristaps Porzingis led Latvia with 20 points. Fellow NBA player Davis Bertans chipped in with 16 points of his own.
The biggest story here is Doncic. In the wake of signing a massive extension with the Lakers, it's no secret that he is the face of the franchise moving forward, even with the presence of LeBron James still on the roster.
Doncic, 26, is the type of pillar Los Angeles will want to build around, presumably for the rest of his playing career. Given the dedication he's visibly shown in getting in tip-top shape, one could surmise that he's on course to have a very good 2025-26 season — particularly with all of the naysayers questioning his commitment to the game when traded to Los Angeles originally from Dallas.
Reports out of Slovenia indicate Doncic may have lost upwards of 30 pounds. When watching him play in these exhibition games, there's a noticeable difference in his body. Additionally, his quickness seems to be much better — resembling the player he was when initially breaking into the league.
The added quickness and agility should enable Doncic to be a more efficient and impactful defender (even if he approaches league-average status). Duly, the offensive end of the floor may pop even further with a player in theory that can better attack the rim off the bounce.
