Former Lakers Champion Robert Horry Slams JJ Redick’s 'Championship Shape' Comment
The Los Angeles Lakers season ended abruptly last week when the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs.
It was an unexpected first-round exit by the Lakers, who were projected to make a playoff run. However, things did not pan out for the Lakers, and now the focus will be on how to better the roster and overall team this summer.
This summer will be massive, and head coach JJ Redick is looking forward to it. His first season went quite well, and he exceeded expectations for many around NBA circles.
The day after the Lakers were eliminated, Reick and the president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, spoke to the media. Redick pointed to improving player conditioning as a must head into next season.
"I'll start with the offseason and the work that's required in an offseason to be in championship shape," Redick said Thursday. "And we have a ways to go as a roster. And certainly, there are individuals that were in phenomenal shape. There's certainly other ones that could have been in better shape. That's where my mind goes immediately is we have to get in championship shape."
That comment by Redick did not sit well with former Lakers champion Robert Horry. In a recent appearance on the Nightcap Podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and NBA Legend Joe Johnson.
Horry was blunt in his comments about Redick's words, blasting him on the podcast.
"First of all, what does JJ know about championship shape?" Horry asked. "Has he ever won a championship? ... I just wanna know what is championship shape? That's all I'm asking. Do you know what championship shape is? Because, for me, when you talk about championship shape, that means you've been there, done that."
Horry, who occasionally is a sports analyst on Spectrum Sportsnet, did not hold back on his comments around the first-year head coach.
Still, his assessment of Redick isn’t entirely off base. Redick has yet to reach the mountaintop as either a player or a coach—but that doesn’t mean he lacks the tools to get there.
He’s already demonstrated the competitiveness and commitment needed to guide the Lakers back to the level of excellence the franchise is known for.
Horry, a results-driven voice, is simply holding Redick to a championship standard. Once the wins come, so will the praise. For now, it’s a bit of tough love aimed at pushing the 40-year-old coach to deliver.
