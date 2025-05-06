Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked To Los Angeles Amid Future Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a brutal first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a series they were favored to win. While it was a disappointing ending to the season, that series exposed most, if not all, of the Lakers' glaring holes and weaknesses on the roster.
It was a flawed roster, no doubt about it, especially after they retooled it in early February with the massive Luka Doncic trade. Moving forward, the hope is that things will only get better for L.A.
With a young superstar on their side and an aggressive approach this summer, the Lakers are expected to make a big splash and be contenders throughout the 82-game season and beyond.
L.A. is always on the hunt for superstars, and they could be on the shortlist for potentially landing Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Howard Beck of The Ringer, who recently appeared on the Zach Lowe Show, mentioned that the two-time MVP has a shortlist of big-market teams he could be interested in.
“I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market. I think they threw Chicago in there. I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should. So first is like where does Giannis want to go and do they honor that? Because again, back to Damian Lillard, you’re not obligated to honor it," said Beck.
The Lakers may not have the assets that Milwaukee would want in a potential trade, but if there is a will, there is a way. No matter what, L.A. is always in the conversation about acquiring a big-time superstar, and Antetokounmpo is no different.
Many in NBA circles expect Antetokounmpo to ask out of Milwaukee. If so, many teams will call the Bucks about the superstar; the Lakers will be one of those teams as they could look to pair the Greek Freak with their own international superstar in Doncic.
If the Lakers were to pull that off, they’d be pairing two of the game’s elite talents with the chance to dominate for years, laying the foundation for a potential dynasty.
Any franchise would be fortunate to land Antetokounmpo, especially considering he’s only 30 and just had one of the most productive seasons of his career.
