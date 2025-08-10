Former Lakers Coach Says Ex-LA 30-Year-Old Guard Should Finish Career Overseas
An former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach believes an ex-L.A. guard should wrap up his career overseas.
As their NBA careers wind down, many players explore their options abroad, where they frequently get to enjoy more featured roles on frankly less competitive rosters. This particular vet was no exception, although he's enjoyed more success than most in this next phase of his pro career.
More news: Lakers Taking Major Swing to Ensure Luka Doncic Signs Extension This Summer
During a fresh interview with Eurohoops Greece, former Frank Vogel/Darvin Ham-era assistant coach Phil Handy spoke at length about former Lakers combo guard Kendrick Nunn. The 30-year-old spent most of his final two NBA seasons (thus far) in L.A., 2021-23.
Nunn sat out the entire 2021-22 season with a right knee bone bruise, and was fairly underwhelming when he returned to action the next year, averaging a career-worst 6.7 points on .406/.325/.810 shooting splits, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
Along with three second-round draft picks, the 6-foot-5 University of Oakland product was dealt to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura, in what now looks like one of the most one-sided deals for L.A. in recent memory.
Since then, Nunn has become a two-time All-EuroLeague First Teamer with Greek club Panathinaikos.
He's been playing so well, in fact, that Handy believes it might behoove him to wrap up his career internationally, forgoing any possible NBA opportunities.
“It’s his choice. But look, he came here, saw the level of play, the passion, the quality of life. Great weather, amazing fans, a strong team. If I were Kendrick, I don’t know if I’d leave Greece. I might just finish my career here.”
More news: Former Lakers Star Shaquille O'Neal on NBA All-Star: 'I F---ing Hate Him'
“I remember facing him in the 2020 NBA Finals when he was with Miami. He was hurt then — and I was actually glad he was hurt. He’s that good. Injuries held him back with the Lakers, but make no mistake: Kendrick Nunn is a phenomenal basketball player. I’m happy to see that he’s found joy again here in Greece, playing for Panathinaikos. The fans, the community, the organization — they’ve embraced him. It’s great to see him thriving.”
Nunn also won a EuroLeague title during his first season on the team, and was named EuroLeague MVP this past season. In 2024-25, Nunn averaged 18.7 points on .483/.392/.862 shooting splits, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 swipes a night.
Handy went on to reflect about the differences between the NBA and EuroLeague, at least as they stand now.
“In the NBA, it’s a player-led league," Handy said. "Players have power and drive the brand — they earn the most, they hold influence. In Europe, coaches still hold real power. They control their teams, make key decisions, and players respect that. I love that about European basketball — the purity of the sport, the structure, the respect. Coaches here are still the kings,” Phil Handy concluded in an interview with Eurohoops.
Latest Lakers News:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.