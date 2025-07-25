Former Lakers Star Shaquille O’Neal on NBA All-Star: ‘I F---ing Hate’ Him
Hall of Fame former three-time Los Angeles Lakers champion center Shaquille O'Neal had some harsh words for a modern All-Star big man.
O'Neal, pretty infamously, had serious rivalries with several fellow future Hall of Fame bigs during his playing days, including some heated battles against New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing, San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson and power forward Tim Duncan, Sacramento Kings power forward Chris Webber, and power forward Charles Barkley during the latter's tenures on the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
But even since the 15-time All-Star legend hung up his sneakers after the 2010-11 season, O'Neal hasn't been afraid to call out his modern center descendants in his new role as a member of the media.
During a recent installment of his "The Big Podcast" show with guest forwards Marcus and Markieff Morris, O'Neal laid out his case for why he loathes three-time All-Star Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.
"I f---ing hate Rudy Gobert," O'Neal revealed, surprising absolutely no one who has paid attention to O'Neal's criticisms of Gobert throughout the four-time Defensive Player of the Year's entire career.
Gobert, drafted in 2013, never overlapped with O'Neal, but O'Neal has always taken umbrage with Gobert's reputation as one of the league's best players, despite the Timberwolves standout being fairly limited. He's an elite rim protector and rebounder, and pretty good at scoring in the low post, but his plodding foot speed makes him pretty solvable in the postseason for quality big men, he doesn't have much offense beyond the paint, and he rarely looks to score aside from putbacks and lobs.
"Motherf---er's making $250 million," O'Neal told Marcus Morris. "He don't deserve it, dog. F--- that. As the president of the big man alliance, you're making big money, play like a f---ing big man. That's it. Play like a f---ing big man."
Across his 12-year career, the 33-year-old has already made $261 million just on the court. Gobert is currently in the first season of a three-year, $109.5 million contract extension he inked with Minnesota last fall. He had previously been on a five-season, $205 million deal with the franchise.
O'Neal offered up his prescription for how Gobert can build out his game defensively.
"Throw some bows, knock some people out, don't be afraid of letting little white dudes from Denver dunk on you and talk s--- to you, then you've got to grab them by the neck at the last second," O'Neal said. "Come on, bro. That's it. If you're going to f---ing get paid big money, play big."
O'Neal is pretty clearly addressing this vicious November 1, 2024 Christian Braun slam dunk over Gobert, where the 7-foot-1 Frenchman offered minimal resistance during the play but appeared to get very upset after Braun had already scored.
"If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I'll wear this dress to the motherf---ing ceremony, okay?" O'Neal joked, holding up a picture of "Inside The NBA" cohost Barkley in a black dress and wig.
