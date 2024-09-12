Former Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Wants to Play in Los Angeles in 2028
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is looking ahead to 2028. He said that he wanted to be in Los Angeles but not as a member of one of the NBA teams.
Instead, the former Laker is hoping that he can represent a team at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Per Victor LF of Blog De Basket, the Washigont Wizards forward considers suiting up for the Olympics to be his No. 1 goal.
"Playing for the United States team is my number one goal, especially at the Olympic Games," Kuzma said. "I had the opportunity to play for them in 2019 before breaking my foot, but that dream is still very much alive. It's the best of the best, and sometimes even political. But I will keep working hard, and hopefully, I will have the opportunity to represent my country."
Kuzma also mentioned that if he can't play for the United States, he would be open to playing for the Philippines. Former Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson plays for the Philippines so it would be a reunion of sorts if Kumza was able to join them.
"You know, my number one goal is to play with the United States team in the Olympic Games, 100% in four years. But I could play with JC (Jordan Clarkson, on the Philippines team)," Kuzma said. "I mean, if I didn't play for the United States team. That would be great. I think it's really cool that other players go to other places to play because it is very, very difficult to play for the United States team."
Playing on Team USA is extremely difficult and only a select handful of players are picked to do so. Kuzma could be selected if he keeps his game strong and the committee decides he is worthy of the honor.
But it seems more likely that he could end up suiting up for another country at the Los Angeles Olympics. He has a dream of participating in the Olympic Games and will do whatever he can to try to make it happen.
Last season, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Washington Wizards. He also shot 33.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line, a number he may need to increase for Team USA to consider him.
But this is certainly interesting from Kuzma and we could end up seeing him as a member of the Olympic Games in 2028.
More Lakers: Former LeBron James Heat Teammates Stunned By His Work Ethic