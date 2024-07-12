Former Lakers Forward Reveals Kobe Bryant Had Beef With JJ Redick During Team USA Tryouts
As the Los Angeles Lakers push forward with the offseason, new head coach JJ Redick is at the helm of everything. He brings a new sense of buzz to the organization and the team is hoping he can maximize the roster.
The Lakers have been a landing spot for some of the greatest talent to ever play in the NBA including former guard Kobe Bryant. Bryant and Redick were never teammates but they were connected during tryouts for Team USA years ago.
Former Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony revealed on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast that Bryant had an issue with Redick during Team USA tryouts.
"[Kobe] got tired of Coach K talking about JJ Redick [in Team USA tryouts]. Kob took it very, very personal... I'm like, 'Damn why you treating the young boy like that?' [He like], 'F*ck that motherf*cker.'"
Bryant was never one to shy away from his opinions so he let everyone know. Redick and former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski were close after Redick attended Duke so he was very praiseful of the young guard. Bryant likely knew Redick could play but he was still very young at the time and he hadn't earned his keep just yet.
But with Redick becoming the coach of the Lakers, this story is that much more interesting. He eventually became a quality role player throughout his career, earning the respect of many around the league.
