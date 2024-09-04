Former Lakers Forward Working Out With Rival Warriors
A former Los Angeles Lakers forward is working out with the rival Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported the Warriors are working out veteran forward Troy Brown Jr. as part of a handful of veteran workouts. It was recently reported that the Warriors were also bringing in veteran power forward Davis Bertans as he attempts to find a new home for this season.
Brown spent one year with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 NBA season. He appeared in 76 regular season games with Los Angeles — starting 45 of them — averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from deep, and 87.2 percent from the free throw line.
Brown, 25, was initially selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. The University of Oregon product spent two-plus seasons with the Wizards — averaging 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game — before being shipped to the Chicago Bulls.
Brown spent the next year-plus with Chicago, averaging just 4.5 points per game. He then signed with the Lakers in free agency ahead of the 2022 season.
In July 2023, Brown signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a free agent. Then, before the trade deadline, he was shipped to the Detroit Pistons. Across 59 games with the Timberwolves and Pistons last year, he averaged 4.2 points per game.
Brown is now looking for his next NBA home, and has plenty of potential as a 3-and-D wing. He would fit perfectly on this Warriors team as they look for replacements for Klay Thompson, who left for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.
The Warriors have two partial non-guarantee contracts available heading into the season. Brown would be a perfect candidate to sign one of those contracts and attempt to earn a roster spot ahead of the 2024 NBA season.
