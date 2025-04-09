Former Lakers Guard Calls LeBron James 'The Black Captain America'
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports. That includes in the United States, in which the Lakers might be the most popular franchise in the country.
A large part of that is because of the superstar players that they have on the roster, including LeBron James. James is perhaps the most famous athlete in the world.
James is still looking to add some NBA championships to his resume. This year will be his best chance to do that with the time that he has left in the NBA.
Los Angeles is known for its stars, and James is the biggest star there is. A former Lakers player thinks that he is one of the most powerful people not just in sports, but in the country.
Patrick Beverley believes that James is one of the most powerful African Americans in the country.
The United States certainly loves its sports stars, and there aren't many stars who shine brighter than James. He certainly wields a lot of power when it comes to sports.
In popular culture, James has a lot of power. He can do pretty much whatever he wants when it comes to his production companies and his off-the-court deals.
James has wielded that power when it comes to basketball decisions throughout his career. He has had to sign off on transactions made on whatever team he has played for.
The Lakers are more worried about the power that he has on the court when it comes to his play. He still attracts a lot of defensive attention, which helps everyone around him be more effective.
James is still the second-best player on the roster, only sitting behind Luka Doncic in that hierarchy. His power is best used when it comes to going through the paint.
Beverley isn't wrong to say that James has a lot of power, but the scope of his power might not quite be as high as he says that it is.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
Lakers’ Path to Securing the No. 3 Seed in the West
