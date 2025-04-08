Rui Hachimura Injury Status For Lakers vs Thunder
The 48-30 Los Angeles Lakers submitted perhaps the win of their regular season so far by vanquishing the 64-14 Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in an absolutely dominant 126-99 obliteration.
Now, per Lakers.com's Mike Trudell, Los Angeles might be without most of its top contributors in a road rematch against the Thunder on Tuesday.
Starting small forward Rui Hachimura will be on the shelf while he nurses a left patellar tendinopathy.
Reserve center/power forward Maxi Kleber, who's been recovering from a right foot surgery since he was on the Dallas Mavericks in January, is the only other Lakers player who has already been sidelined.
Doncic (right groin strain), 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James (left groin strain), shooting guard Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), and key reserves Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion) have all been downgraded to questionable.
Against Oklahoma City, Hachimura scored a low-for-him 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field (2-of-6 from distance) and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out one assist and blocked one shot in 32 minutes.
Unless he is sat along with the other questionable mainstays, it's likely that Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick will sub in 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith to serve as a starter in Hachimura's stead.
Or maybe Redick will look to rest several of his key players on the first night of a back-to-back slate of bouts, ahead of a fairly winnable matchup against the 38-41 Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Hachimura will be missed.
This year, the 6-foot-8 Gonzaga product is averaging 13.1 points while slashing .505/.412/.766, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in his 57 healthy games. His output goes beyond a box score, however.
Hachimura has emerged as a critical two-way contributor to Los Angeles, and has helped the club solve somewhat for its lack of center depth by giving the club essentially three versatile, power forward-sized starters next to the 6-foot-9 James and the 6-foot-6 Doncic.
