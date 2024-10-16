Former Lakers Guard Signs Multiyear Deal With Western Conference Rival
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has signed a two-way deal with the Western Conference contender, the Memphis Grizzlies.
ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report on the news.
Charania noted that Pippen Jr. will now be on a standard multiyear NBA contract. The Grizzlies reached an agreement with Pippen's representatives on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old had an impressive NBA Summer League with Memphis and finished last season on a strong note. On top of that, Pippen carried that momentum into the preseason, where he averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists in 20.5 minutes across four games.
Pippen Jr. started his career in Los Angeles. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, the Lakers took a flier on the former Vanderbilt Commodore. In July 2022, Pippen signed a two-way contract with Los Angeles, splitting time with their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
He spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Lakers organization until Jan. 2024. He signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies and is now there to stay.
Pippen Jr. is the son of Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen. The six-foot-one guard had himself a solid college career. In three years at Vanderbilt, he averaged 17.5 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three in 90 games and 89 starts.
After his sophomore year, he declared for the 2021 NBA draft while maintaining his future college eligibility. He later withdrew from the draft, returning to Vanderbilt for his junior season.
In his final college season, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. As a junior, he was named to the First Team All-SEC. In April 2022, Pippen declared for the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining future college eligibility.
Prior to his college career, Pippen attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, where he played alongside future NBA players such as Marvin Bagley III, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Cassius Stanley.
Pippen Jr. attended Vanderbilt, but he had plenty of other offers, including Washington State, San Francisco, Colorado State, UC Santa Barbara, and Hofstra.
The 23-year-old is now living his dream. It's unclear what type of role he will play, especially with Ja Morant in front of him; however, he did his part to earn that contract.
More Lakers: Lakers' Anthony Davis Responds to Warriors Attempting to Trade for LeBron James