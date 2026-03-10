Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is known for barking at referees during NBA games and has been widely criticized for not being able to control himself when he feels he hasn't gotten a foul call.

Things have gotten so bad for Doncic in terms of his constant complaining to officials during the 2025-26 NBA season that he's received 15 technical fouls, which puts him one away from triggering a one-game suspension.

Doncic came dangerously close to receiving that 16th technical foul during Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. However, the league announced on Tuesday that he has been fined $50,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a referee.

NBA Fines Hit Lakers' Luka Doncic With Substantial Fine

Luka Doncic has been hit with a $50k fine by the NBA pic.twitter.com/oaDsZlKIbK — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 10, 2026

This is becoming a persistent problem for Doncic in his first full season with the Lakers, as the threat of a suspension in the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign hasn't been enough to discourage interacting with referees, even though the superstar missing a game would prove costly for the Lakers.

