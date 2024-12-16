Former Lakers Rival Wants Anthony Davis Traded, Bronny James Called Up
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently low in the Western Conference standings. They obviously would like to be higher in the standings up to this point. After a very hot start, things have cooled down to the point that some people think there needs to be significant roster changes.
As long as LeBron James is on the roster, the Lakers will likely keep trying to do whatever they can to win an NBA title instead of blowing things up. Not everyone agrees with that line of thinking, however. One prominent former All-Star is among those who think L.A. should do something different.
While speaking on the 'Ticket & Truth Podcast' with Kevin Garnett, Pierce indicated that the Lakers should think about trading Davis.
AD is good, so do him justice and give him an opportunity to go somewhere and play for a title, because it's not happening in LA- Paul Pierce speaking on Anthony Davis
Pierce also seems to think that it would be a good idea for the Lakers to call Bronny up from the G-League to let him play with his father more since he doesn't think the team is good enough to win an NBA championship this season.
You are not trading Bron. You trade AD, and then you bring Bronny up for the rest of the season and let them cook. Let Bron and Bronny play, trade AD, and let the young guys develop. This year is not about winning. This is about Bron, Bronny. Let's develop and connect.- Paul Pierce
This certainly would be a drastic shift in how the Lakers would approach the season if they decided to do that. While Bronny did just have 30 points in a recent G League game, he still is not close to being ready to play in the NBA on a regular basis. He's simply not ready yet.
Perhaps Pierce thinks that playing Bronny more with the Lakers would get him more ready for that in the future. Trading Davis would certainly give more playing time available for other players on the roster. It would be shocking to see L.A. go in that direction at this point in the season.
The front office seems like they are going to see where the team is in the standings closer to the trade deadline before they make any definitive decisions on the roster.
