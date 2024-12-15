Lakers 'Glaring Deficiency' on Roster Needs to be Addressed in Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are in win-now mode. They are in win-now mode every year that LeBron James decides to keep playing. He wants to win at the highest level before he retires. That makes the Lakers' front office filled with a lot of pressure to get things done now.
While James is out of the lineup, the Lakers have to asses if the roster is good enough right now to make a run at an NBA title. They have to do everything they can to get the most out of the final years that James is still playing at an elite level. While he's not in his prime, he's still playing great.
Los Angeles is always going to be one of the teams who are interested in making a big trade. It seems like they are interested in going after a big-time center, though that doesn't seem to be their biggest need at the moment. They have a bigger roster issue that needs to be addressed.
The Lakers need a three-and-D wing. They don't have any of those on the roster right now. After they traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and let Alex Caruso depart in free agency during an ill-fated 2021 offseason, they haven't had a great defensive player on the perimeter ever since.
Getting a three-and-D wing won't be easy. That is the most coveted archetype of a player in the NBA. If they want to get one who is any good, the Lakers are going to have to pay a hefty price for one. Teams are also going to extort them the best they can because they know the Lakers have no choice but to pay a high price in a trade.
Six-time Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler is the biggest name out on the trade block. He would fit into this category. He also plays a style that would fit in with the Lakers. He doesn't like to push the ball up the court, and Los Angeles doesn't like to either. Butler doesn't shoot many threes, so that would be the only downside.
Of course, Butler makes a ton of money. There would be a lot of salaries on the Lakers' side going to Miami. They could also opt to go after someone cheaper, like Aaron Nesmith of the Pacers. While Nesmith is hurt right now, he is their best perimeter defender and a great three-point shooter.
If Indiana views this year as a lost season and Bennedict Mathurin as the future at the small forward spot, they could decide to ship Nesmith out for a package of picks. Whatever the solution that Rob Pelinka deems is right, the Lakers clearly have to do something.
