Former Lakers Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard Reignite Longstanding Feud
A pair of former All-Star Los Angeles Lakers champion centers reignited their longtime feud this week.
Former eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, who played for L.A. in 2012-13, 2019-20 (during which he won his lone title), and finally 2021-22, has had an epic, years-long, off-and-on beef with former 15-time All-Star and one-time league MVP Shaquille O'Neal, who won three championships and appeared in four NBA Finals with the Lakers during his eight-year tenure for the franchise, 1996-2004.
As Aikansh Chaudhary of The Big League relays, Howard kicked off the dispute once again with some harsh words for O'Neal on Ray Daniels' "The Gauds Show."
"I hated the most is the fact that he always thought I was trying to be him or be like him," Howard said. "But again, if I wanted to be you or be like him, shouldn't you take that as a compliment and to show how great you are as a player and a person? All right, Shaq, I just never disrespected. ...But he's always had something to say and you know there are times where I got enough and I'm like, yo Shaq just gotta stop."
O'Neal clapped back on X late Monday.
"@DwightHoward the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke," O'Neal wrote. "Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day. #inevercared #trustme #dontneedvalidationyoudo #stayoffpodcasts #thefactyouthinkicareisfunny #yougottashowrespecttogetrespect #nowyouredeadtome"
Howard, not to be outdone, quickly replied to O'Neal on X, too.
"I know you care," Howard responded. "Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking shit for 20 years. You to big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe, penny, dwayde. You jealous of Charles too. Go move around big lazy insecure ass. I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate. And you still doing it. It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on."
Earlier this morning, O'Neal answered Howard's latest grievances.
"I kno u r but what I am, my legacy is set I kno what im a b remembered for," O'Neal wrote.
This story will be updated...