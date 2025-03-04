Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Could Be Out for Year After Just One Game With Mavericks
10-time All-Star Dallas Mavericks power forward/center Anthony Davis may be done for the season, after surviving just one game with his new team prior to incurring a groin injury. The former Los Angeles Lakers champ was flipped to Dallas in February as part of a blockbuster deal that landed five-time All-NBA First Team superstar Luka Doncic, who's all of 26 (Davis turns 32 this month), in L.A.
While appearing on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," longtime NBA insider Shams Charania indicated that the 6-foot-10 big man could be shut down for the rest of the year.
Davis' injury news isn't even the bleakest of the day for Dallas.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Says Lakers Star Luka Doncic Can't Be Face of NBA Due to Not Being American
Instead, this report arrives on the heels of a devastating injury update for Dallas. Eary Tuesday morning, nine-time All-Star Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the rest of 2024-25 with an ACL tear, per Charania.
Irving, who has a player option for the 2025-26 season, had been playing some of his best basketball in a while after assuming a leadership role for the club in the wake of the Lakers' Davis-for-Doncic deal.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Kyrie Irving Calls Out Steep Criticism of Luka Doncic Lakers Trade
Shutting down Davis makes plenty of long-term sense for the Mavericks, although it flies in the face of general manager Nico Harrison's stated plan to put together a "win-now" squad since Dallas will absolutely not be winning now. The Mavericks seem to be embracing the tank, and hoping to get into the running for some very talented players expected to be available in this June's forthcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
Duke power forward Cooper Flagg and Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper appear to be the top prizes. Should the Mavericks be able to add a young player of their caliber alongside future Hall of Famers Irving and Davis (and, to a lesser extent, Klay Thompson, although he's no longer an All-Star), the team may once again become a frisky playoff out in the Western Conference — next year.
Should Davis be done for 2024-25, he will wrap up with averages of 25.7 points on 52.8 percent shooting from the floor and 78.6 percent shooting from the foul line, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 steals in just healthy 43 bouts (42 with Los Angeles).
Although Doncic was chided for his own health and fitness issues, Davis could finish with his third season since 2020-21 of 43 or fewer available games.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Nuggets Forward Aaron Gordon Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learned from Lakers Great Kobe Bryant
Jazz General Manager Reacts to Taking Part in Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Lakers Fans Call Out Darvin Ham Following Rise of Max Christie
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.