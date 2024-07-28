Former Lakers Star Robert Horry Reveals 'Best Moment' of His Career
The Los Angeles Lakers have been the dominant force in the NBA in the 2000s. With six NBA titles to their name this century, they have been a team to reckon with. While the likes of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Pau Gasol, the all-time greats, have played a significant role, it's the unsung heroes who have consistently risen to the occasion.
The Lakers have had a handful of players that come up clutch when needed, and none are arguably better than former Lakers forward Robert Horry. Horry, a seven-time NBA champion, won three in Los Angeles.
The Lakers wouldn't have gotten the job done without him, especially in 2002. The Lakers were seeking their third consecutive title, and it was close to not happening when they ran into the best team in the league that year (record-wise), the Sacramento Kings.
The two met in the Western Conference Finals, and the Lakers squeezed their way out to win yet another tier in the NBA finals over the then-New Jersey Nets. The Lakers wouldn't have gotten there without Horry's heroics in Game 4 of the Conference Finals. Horry hit a dagger three-point shot that won the Lakers the game and tied the series 2-2 at the time.
In a recent appearance on the NBA DNA show with Hannah Storm, Horry said that was the best of his career.
"I've made a lot of big shots. That shot is the only shot where you just mention it, I get goosebumps because, to me, making that shot was like the birth of one of my kids. That's how special it is to me because I grew up a big Laker fan, I grew up a big Magic Johnson fan. To be able to knock down that shot, in Staples and have the fans chant my name, it is the greatest feeling…When I go to meet my maker, I want that video played at my funeral. It's the best moment of my basketball career."
If you're unfamiliar with the shot, take a look at it.
Horry has hit every big shot he could in his career, but it is that shot, in the purple and gold, that he holds near and dear to his heart. Horry won four of his other championships with different organizations, but he is most known for his championships with the Lakers because of that shot.
more Lakers: Ex-Clippers All-Star Acknowledges He Was on LA's 'B Team'