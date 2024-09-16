Former LeBron James Teammate Weighs in on Lakers' Bronny Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers made waves this offseason with their selection of guard Bronny James out of USC in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite a poor first season in college with the Trojans, James decided to head to the league.
There were some who believed he should have stayed in college at least another season but teams were interested in him. He ended up landing with the Lakers, a move that has been widely scrutinized due to his father, LeBron James, being on the roster as well.
Former NBA star point guard Mike Bibby spoke with NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. Within Bibby weighed in on Los Angeles taking Bronny in the draft.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” said Bibby of LeBron James.
“Everybody wants the best for their kids. It’s going to be good to see, but everybody wants the best for their son. I’m glad he got a chance to do it. A lot of people won’t get that chance. It’s going to be good to see.”
Bibby was on the Miami Heat with James during the 2011 NBA season so he got to know him well. He understands what it means for James to have his son enter the league and has celebrated that fact rather than criticized like so many others.
While Bronny isn't ready for the NBA just yet, he has shown strong defensive instincts on the floor. While playing in the Summer League with the Lakers, he was good on defense and just needs to let his jump shot come to him.
Los Angeles will need to be patient with Bronny going forward and if they are, he could end up turning into an impactful role player. In all likelihood, Bronny will play the majority of his games in the G-League this season as he grows and develops his game even further.
The Lakers will probably let Bronny play a few games during the regular season if only to let him play alongside his dad on the NBA floor. But this will be a waiting game for both sides and Bronny will have to prove that he is worth that long-term investment by Los Angeles.
Everyone will have an opinion on this but when Bronny steps onto the court with his dad, it will be a special moment for all.
