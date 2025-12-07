3 All-Stars Could Miss Lakers vs 76ers Clash

The 16-6 Los Angeles Lakers' impending showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday could be missing some critical All-Stars.

Per a recent NBA injury report, 21-time All-NBA forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play through a right sciatica injury and left foot joint arthritis. Former three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart will miss a sixth consecutive game with a left lumbar muscle strain.

Smart, 31, has been a critical component to LA's surprising early-season success, looking like he has far more left in the tank than this writer at least would have suspected when he inked a two-year, $10.2 million deal with the club this summer.

Still, as a physical, defense-first guard on the wrong side of 30 (he's 31), Smart has already missed ample time with injury issues. Prior to the lumbar issue, he also missed three games with other health problems, meaning he'll have played in just 14 of a possible 23 games after Sunday.

The 40-year-old James has only been available for six contests. Should he miss Sunday's tilt, he'll have been out for 17 bouts already — putting him right at the 65-game threshold typically needed for players to earn end-of-year honors. Ostensibly, there are some exceptions.

Games are tallied as comprising at least 20 minutes, although a player who logs at least 15 minutes in two of their games would be allowed to reach that 65-game sum (i.e. if a player suits up for less than 15 minutes in two games during a 65-game regular season, they wouldn't qualify for awards).

James has played in north of 29 minutes across each of his six bouts so far. He's been off to a shockingly modest scoring start, averaging just 14.0 points on .413/.259/.550 shooting splits, plus 7.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals a night. He ended his own double-digit scoring run in his last healthy contest against the Toronto Raptors, finishing with just eight points.

As of this writing, it's looking like the Lakers will have two All-Stars come next February — but James won't be among them. Maybe his health will turn around, however, in time for him to sneak into an All-NBA Third Team appearance. But it will have to do that pretty quickly.

76ers Injuries

On the Philadelphia side, 2023 MVP center Joel Embiid is considered probable to play through a left knee issue, which the team has been managing all year. Former nine-time All-Star forward Paul George, too, is considered probable to play through a left knee ailment.

Embiid's defense has fallen off a cliff, and he's been put on a minutes limit to manage his health. In 24.4 minutes per, the 7-footer has been averaging 18.5 points on .447/.250/.822 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per — not too shabby in such limited time.

But he has looked slow and plodding, and like an odd fit alongside the 76ers' clear backcourt of the future: All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey and Rookie of the Year frontrunner VJ Edgecombe. Embiid also can never be counted on to even be available, having appeared in just eight games.

George, too, is no longer the four-time All-Defensive force he was during his primes with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been limited to just seven healthy games, and is now essentially a $211.6 million fourth option for Philadelphia. The 6-foot-8 Fresno State product has been averaging just 14.4 points on .422/.350/.773 shooting splits, 4.9 boards, 3.1 dimes and 1.7 swipes a night.

Small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is on the shelf with a sprained left knee, while combo forward Trendon Watford continues to recover from a left groin strain.

