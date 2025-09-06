Former NBA Guard Doesn’t Hold Back on Lakers’ LeBron James, Luka Doncic Pairing
The Los Angeles Lakers have two of the best players in the NBA on the same team following their blockbuster move to bring Luka Doncic in from the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic took some time to figure out how to play with LeBron James, who is another ball-dominant player. They had to figure out how to play with each other for half of the season.
More news: NBA Insider Sends Message Regarding Lakers' 2020 NBA Title
The Lakers believe their roster could help them win a title. One former NBA guard doesn't like how these two play with each other on the court.
Austin Rivers doesn't like how Luka Doncic and LeBron James fit together
While speaking on his Off Guard Podcast, Austin Rivers offered up his take on how James and Doncic fit together on the court.
"I don't like the fit with him and Luka. LeBron still wants this to be his show. Luka's just too good for a guy for it not to be his show. It worked with Kyrie," Rivers said. "Kyrie accepted Luka as the best player. He was the Batman to his Robin. Who is the Robin in this situation? Now, LeBron is a strategic mastermind and will come out and say that 'I am.'"
Rivers believes that these guys are too great to play with each other because neither of them will accept a backseat role, which has to happen for the betterment of the team.
More news: Dirk Nowitzki Credits Surprise Lakers Guard for Helping Him Transition to NBA
Both James and Doncic are two of the best offensive players in the history of the league. They have to figure out how to get the best out of each other.
The Lakers need Luka Doncic and LeBron James at their best to win a title
If the Lakers are going to have any chance of competing for a championship next season, both Doncic and James are going to have to play at All-NBA levels.
With Doncic having spent an entire offseason in Los Angeles, he should be able to figure out how to best play with James and the rest of his teammates.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game after being traded to the Lakers.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.