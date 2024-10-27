Former NBA Star Hypes Up JJ Redick, Shows Support For Lakers Head Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers are well underway in their 2024-25 campaign. They are off to a great start thus far, and a large part of it is due to their new head coach, JJ Redick.
Redick is in his first year as head coach, and so far, he has fit in like a glove. He looks like a head coach and is doing a fine job.
Redick is so far proving doubters wrong who thought he wouldn't do a good job, including former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis. Davis said on Saturday via Twitter/X that he ran into Redick at a car wash and saw him watching a film on his laptop.
Davis also said that he believes the Lakers are in great hands under Redick.
The record and the style of play tell us just that. The Lakers are 2-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season, and their offense looks fluid. Redick has given this team a new sense of life, and he's doing so with his offensive strategies, enhancing their scoring in areas where they excel.
No possession is wasted for the Lakers, who are focusing on attacking the paint and facilitating ball movement. This aligns with their historical strengths under superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
This duo doesn't have much time together, so they'll need to take advantage of the years they have left. Luckily, James and Davis are still at the top of their game, so as long as they are healthy, L.A. will be in contention. Redick is a student of the game, and although he is a first-time head coach, he is no stranger to the game and what it takes to win.
Baron Davis, like others, is changing his perspective on Redick. To many, the hiring of Redick seemed like amateur hour. Many wondered why the Lakers would hire a rookie head coach to lead A.D. and James, possibly the post-James era.
The Lakers had plenty of options, but instead, they decided to take a chance on the rookie head coach, believing it would work out for them in the long run.
If the first two games of the season tell us anything, L.A. will be in a great spot under Redick. L.A. and Redick still have a long way to go, but the Lakers loved what they saw from Redick; he was their guy from day one.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Finally Looks Like Best Player for Lakers and It's Intentional