Anthony Davis Finally Looks Like Best Player for Lakers and It's Intentional
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 for the first time in 13 years. The Lakers appear to be a better team than they were the previous season, and a lot of it has to do with their new head coach, JJ Redick.
So far, it is not a big sample size, but Redick is doing things the previous coaching staff failed to do. For starters, Redick involves his best players throughout the 48-minute game, including his superstar center, Anthony Davis.
Through two games of the season, Davis looks like the league's MVP. They have a long way to go, but with his involvment in the offense and the problems he presents for his opponents on both sides of the floor are incredible to witness.
This is how the Lakers will get the most out of their current roster, and while this is much needed, this isn't a coincidence; it is intentional.
After the Lakers' win on Friday night, superstar forward LeBron James spoke on the importance of getting Davis the ball as much as possible.
"It's very important that he's the main focal point for us every single night," James, 39, said after finishing with 21 points and eight assists. "We know what he's going to do defensively, but offensively we have to find him in multiple places on the floor throughout the whole game. And we've done that through two games."
Redick doubled down on what James had to say about involving Davis as they have through two games.
"There's an intentionality to have [Davis] involved as much as possible," Redick said. "We recognize what type of player he is and that he can create mismatches. ... There's a comfort level and a confidence level that he has that, if the game starts getting wacky, he knows the ball is going to come back to him. ... The ball is going to find him."
Although James is still spectacular, regardless of his age, L.A. cannot afford to rely on him night in and night out. If the Lakers want to be great and put themselves in a great position for the postseason, things need to run through Davis.
It seems to be a great recipe for wins, and there should be no reason for it to stop anytime soon.
The 31-year-old has the shoulders to muster this workload, and if the two games indicate anything, the Lakers will surprise many people this season.
More Lakers: Lakers' New Practice Regime Showcases Excitement Around JJ Redick