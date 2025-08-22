Former Nuggets Star Takes Wild Shot at Lakers
The Denver Nuggets traded forward Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets this summer.
Porter Jr. was a key piece in the Nuggets’ NBA championship in 2023 and has spent all six seasons of his career with Denver. But the franchise wants to build around three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokić, so they traded Porter Jr.
More news: Hall of Fame Defender Dennis Rodman Picks Surprising Lakers Star as Toughest Player to Guard
The Nets compete in the Eastern Conference, meaning Porter Jr. will only face the Los Angeles Lakers two times next season instead of the usual three or four times. Porter Jr. talked about how much he enjoyed playing against the Lakers on a recent podcast appearance.
“I used to love, love those series against the Lakers,” Porter Jr. said. “They were very exciting, and the Lakers fanbase is crazy. They always thought they could beat us but they never did.”
The Nuggets have defeated the Lakers in six of their eight last games. And Denver dealt Los Angeles five consecutive losses from Jan. 9, 2023 to Nov. 23, 2024.
The Lakers have also lost to the Nuggets in eight of their last nine playoff games, dating back to Game 1 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals when Denver won 132-126.
Porter Jr. added that he typically performed well against the Lakers. The 6-foot-10 forward explained how Los Angeles lacked a player who could guard him.
“I always had good series against the Lakers. I don’t know what it was but I always cooked the Lakers,” Porter Jr said. “I just think that they didn’t really have a guy, a matchup for me that was trying to come off of screens.”
Porter Jr. has averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists throughout his 14 career games against the Lakers.
More news: NBA Insider Predicts JJ Redick’s Future With Lakers Under New Owner Mark Walter
Porter Jr. said one of the best parts about facing the Lakers was getting to go head-to-head with four-time NBA champion LeBron James. He talked about how taking down the future Hall of Famer was a good feeling.
“Those series against Bron’ were dope. He's the epitome of greatness in sports,” Porter Jr. said. “And to be able to go into LA, we swept the Lakers one year, the other year we beat them like 4-1 or 4-2. It was a good feeling. And when you have so much respect for somebody like I do for LeBron, and to be able to go head to head and come out on top, it was lit. I'm not even gonna lie”
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visitLos Angeles Lakers on SI.