Hall of Fame Defender Dennis Rodman Picks Surprising Lakers Star as Toughest Player to Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have more legends than any other franchise in the history of the NBA. The number of legends they have had over the last 70 years is unparalleled by anyone, except maybe the Celtics.
Being a Laker means that you are going to have a chance to win championships. The Lakers have plenty of those. Dennis Rodman certainly recognizes that, too.
Rodman is one of the best defenders in the history of the NBA. Of all of the players he had to defend in his career, he picked one surprising Lakers player as the toughest one to guard.
This Lakers legend was the hardest player for Dennis Rodman to guard
While on a stream with Neon, Rodman claims that James Worthy is the hardest player that he had to defend during his NBA career.
"James Worthy from the Lakers. Always him.”
Worthy is a player who sometimes gets lost in NBA history because of how many great players the Lakers had during that era. He played with both Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Yet, Worthy was an excellent player on his own. He was the second-best player on the Lakers team that made the NBA Finals in the 1990-91 season. They would lose that series to the Bulls.
Worthy was never a good 3-point shooter, but he could drive the ball to the hoop and make mid-range jumpers. His assortment of scoop shots, floaters, and jump hooks made him deadly.
James Worthy deserves more credit as a great Lakers player
When people talk about great Lakers players, Worthy needs to get more respect. He was not only a fantastic offensive player, but he was very durable, as well.
Worthy played more than 74 games in every season of his career except for one. Rodman struggled to keep Worthy in front of him in various matchups he had with him.
The Lakers won three championships with Worthy, so he certainly contributed to winning. He knew how to fill his role and did so to a tee.
In his career, Worthy averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and three assists per game.
