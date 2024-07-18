Lakers News: Free Agent Former All-Star LA Guard Works Out for East Contender
Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Isaiah thomas, a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA Teamer, recently worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas as Summer League continues apace, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Fellow free agent NBA players Justise Winslow, Hamidou Diallo, Will Barton and Jaylen Nowell all also got a look from Milwaukee, which has enjoyed a quietly effective free agency run despite being above the NBA's second luxury tax apron. The Bucks have reportedly signed ex-3-and-D Lakers combo forward Taurean Prince, sharpshooting swingman Gary Trent Jr., and elite point-of-attack defender Delon Wright to veteran's minimum contracts thus far, as the club looks to shore up its bench behind All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, plus fellow pricey starters Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the latter of whom is a former Lakers teammate of Thomas'.
Although the Bucks when they add Trent will technically have 15 players inked to standard roster spots, shooting guard Andre Jackson Jr. is only on a partially-guaranteed deal, meaning he could easily be waived should Milwaukee want to sign one of these veteran free agents.
Thomas, a 5-foot-9 vet, played for L.A. twice, in 2017-18 and 2021-22, after a critical hip injury during the 2017 playoffs permanently altered his career, robbing him of some of that explosive first-step athleticism that made him such a special player during his all-too-brief tenure with the Boston Celtics.
Last season, following some high-scoring games in the NBA G League, Thomas signed up with the star-heavy Phoenix Suns, though he appeared in just six contests as a deep-bench backup.
