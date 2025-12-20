Lakers Champ Byron Scott Picks Point Guard GOAT

Former Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Byron Scott knows a thing or two about great point guards.

After all, he played alongside Hall of Fame Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, who reinvented the position and propelled LA to five championships and 10 NBA Finals appearances from 1979-91. Scott joined the party a bit late. The 6-foot-4 ASU product was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft, winning three titles next to future Hall of Famers Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy and Michael Cooper.

Scott's Lakers also competed against other elite Hall of Fame point guards throughout the playoffs, from Isiah Thomas to John Stockton and everyone in between.

As a coach, Scott guided future Hall of Famer Chris Paul's then-New Orleans Hornets through several frisky postseason runs. He also got a first-hand look at future Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving while roaming the sidelines for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So when NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson asked Scott about comparing 11-time All-NBA Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry with Johnson in the all-time point guard Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) conversation, Scott clearly knows what he's talking about.

"I mean, I was just down there and I saw my boy Buck [Magic Johnson] doing an interview and I jumped on his back and I said, ‘That’s the greatest point guard of all time and I don’t care what anybody says!’ There’s nobody that can put up stats that’s going [to be] comparable to what he’s done in this league, you know?" Scott said.

Curry is also not a traditional point guard per se.

Where players like Johnson and Stockton were very much set-up men — playmakers over scorers who looked to put teammates in the best possible position to get buckets — Curry is more of a 6-foot-3 Reggie Miller. The Davison product is still an adept passer, but the game's best shooter ever is understandably looking for his own basket first.

Scott's Greatest Point Guard of All Time

"And I know his body of work and what he’s been able to do in his career. He’s the GREATEST point guard of all time by far to me," Scott added. "Now Steph Curry is in that category when you talk about your greatest point guards and you want to make a list of [top] five he’s in that category. But when you’re talking about the greatest [point guard] of all time, it’s Magic Johnson."

