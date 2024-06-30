Lakers News: Free Agent Future Hall of Famer 'Intrigued' by Los Angeles
Future Hall of Fame Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson, a five-time All-Star and four-time champion, is set to become an unrestricted free agent and depart the only pro team he's ever known on Sunday, report Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
It appears Thompson, whose father Mychal is a Showtime Laker and has been calling games for the team for decades, is preparing to meet with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.
According to Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times, the 6-foot-6 former Washington State wing is said to be "intrigued" about signing on with L.A. Last year, the two-time All-NBA talent averaged 17.9 points on a .432/.387/.927 slash line, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks a night across 77 contests (63 starts). He is no longer the defender he had been during his prime, but remains a lethal catch-and-shoot contributor and stellar three-level scorer.
Thompson, along with nine-time All-Star point guard Stephen Curry and four-time All-Star power forward Draymond Green (and now-retired 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala), has been a constant presence for all six of the Warriors' NBA Finals appearances and all four of their championships. His anticipated departure truly marks the end of an era for Golden State, and signals that team president Mike Dunleavy Jr. seems to be aware that his team's 46-36 finish and play-in defeat in 2023-24 is just not good enough.
Thompson had been signed to a five-year, $189.9 million contract, and will certainly not fetch anything at that level this time around.
More Lakers: LeBron James 'Hopeful' Los Angeles Can Land Klay Thompson Over West Rival