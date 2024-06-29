Lakers News: LeBron James 'Hopeful' LA Can Land Klay Thompson Over West Rival
The 2024 NBA offseason is heating up, and to no one's surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the thick of things. This time, it involves four-time NBA champion and sharpshooter, Klay Thompson.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers and superstar LeBron James are hopeful L.A. could land Thompson in free agency.
The Lakers are one of three teams interested in the veteran, along with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson's time in the Bay Area is likely to end, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Warriors "are preparing to lose" him this summer.
The 34-year-old has spent his entire career with the Warriors and was a part of one of the greatest and most dynamic teams in NBA history. The Lakers plan to be aggressive this offseason and are willing to make a bid for the free agent.
The Lakers championship window is marginal, but it still exists as they have James (assuming he signs back) and fellow superstar Anthony Davis on their roster. Thompson will indeed provide a boost to the roster, including shooting and some defense. While he isn't the same player he was before his significant lower body injuries, he could take the purple and gold to the level they want to reach.
The race for Thompson will be a tight one. We'll see if the Lakers can come out victorious.
