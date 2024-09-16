What Does Christian Koloko Signing Mean for Lakers?
The Los Angeles Lakers have shown no signs of making any blockbuster transactions this offseason as they prepare to chase the coveted Larry O' Brien Trophy. Despite losing free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie in the offseason, the Lakers elected to replace them with rookies Dalton Knect and Bronny James. All signs point to the Lakers heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with a roster very similar the one from a season ago.
Lakers fans were welcomed to recent news that the franchise has decided to sign center Christian Koloko to a reported two-way contract.
The 7-foot-1 big man out of the University of Arizona, who had been selected by the Toronto Raptors in the 2022 NBA Draft and played limited rotation minutes in 2022-23, missed the entire 2023-24 NBA season due to a blood clot issue, which caused the NBA to bar him from practicing or playing for a team.
Koloko was able to sign with the Lakers but he still has to get final clearance from the NBA's fitness panel. He reportedly got a medical go-ahead in July. Considering the expectations placed on the Lakers every season, it is almost certain that Koloko will be able to suit up for the Purple and Gold this year. It would be hard to believe that general manager Rob Pelinka would take on a player that could not participate.
The signing of Koloko could end up being a steal for the Lakers, who have not had the same level of frontcourt depth since their NBA Finals-winning season back in 2020. All-Star power forward Anthony Davis voiced to the Lakers front office in September of 2023 that he wanted to play fewer minutes at the center position. Davis has shown a tendency to thrive alongside other centers dating all the way back to his time as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans paired with DeMarcus Cousins. During the Lakers quest for title number 17 in 2020, Davis was a two-way menace as he shared the frontcourt with JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard. The Lakers were dominant on the glass as they were easily the best rebounding team in the NBA in 2020.
Former players like Kyle Kuzma and Howard have mentioned that the front office may have prematurely blew up the roster in 2020 that made them so successful. Christian Wood is expected to miss the opening of the NBA season due to offseason knee surgery, which could open up the opportunity for Koloko to play significant minutes. Paired alongside Davis, Koloko wont be asked to do much aside from rebounding, running the floor, and utilizing that 7-foot-5.25 wingspan to alter shots at the rim. LeBron James and Davis are ab big man's dream as the make the game so much easier for them thanks to the skills they both provide on the court.
