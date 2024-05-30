Lakers News: How D'Angelo Russell Could Facilitate Trade
If you squint, D'Angelo Russell enjoyed quite the run during the second half of the 2023-24 NBA season. If you don't, you'll notice that he had yet another patchy postseason.
During 2023-24, the 6-foot-4 OSU product averaged 18 points on .456/.415/.828 shooting splits, 6.3 dimes and 3.1 boards a night. In the playoffs, those numbers nosedived to 14.2 points on a .384/.318/.500 slash line, 4.2 dimes, and 2.8 boards per.
Russell has an $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season with Los Angeles. He could opt out and look elsewhere, or, if he'd ultimately like to leave without putting L.A. in a lurch, Russell could opt in and figure out a trade/opt out and agree to a sign-and-trade deal.
According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, given that L.A. is hoping to upgrade from Russell at some point, Russell opting into a deal and being dealt could best benefit both sides.
"For instance, if the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to trade one of Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland, the Lakers could build a trade around multiple players like (some but not all) Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt," Pincus suggests. "Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent and/or Russell. L.A. has multiple first-round picks it can offer, including No. 17 in the draft (after it's selected) and its 2029 and 2031 selections."
More Lakers: Another NBA Coaching Vacancy Filled, Making LA Primo Destination