Lakers News: How D'Angelo Russell Could Facilitate Trade

L.A.'s starting point guard could make a variety of choices this summer.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first quarter in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
If you squint, D'Angelo Russell enjoyed quite the run during the second half of the 2023-24 NBA season. If you don't, you'll notice that he had yet another patchy postseason.

During 2023-24, the 6-foot-4 OSU product averaged 18 points on .456/.415/.828 shooting splits, 6.3 dimes and 3.1 boards a night. In the playoffs, those numbers nosedived to 14.2 points on a .384/.318/.500 slash line, 4.2 dimes, and 2.8 boards per.

Russell has an $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season with Los Angeles. He could opt out and look elsewhere, or, if he'd ultimately like to leave without putting L.A. in a lurch, Russell could opt in and figure out a trade/opt out and agree to a sign-and-trade deal.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, given that L.A. is hoping to upgrade from Russell at some point, Russell opting into a deal and being dealt could best benefit both sides.

"For instance, if the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to trade one of Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland, the Lakers could build a trade around multiple players like (some but not all) Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt," Pincus suggests. "Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent and/or Russell. L.A. has multiple first-round picks it can offer, including No. 17 in the draft (after it's selected) and its 2029 and 2031 selections."

Alex Kirschenbaum

