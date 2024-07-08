Lakers Injury Report: Bronny James Status For Summer League Going Forward Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James missed the second game of the California Classic on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors due to left knee swelling. Lakers Summer League head coach Dane Johnson provided an update on James, revealing that he is listed as day-to-day moving forward, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet:
The Lakers struggled mightily in their second outing, losing the match against the Warriors 92-68. Johnson noted that the team is being cautious about James' injury.
"Just being precautionary about it," Johnson said. "The hope is (and) the plan is for him to play the next game here. But that's all the information we have so far."
The Lakers selected Hames with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Although No. 55 picks are usually on the back burner, that is quite the opposite regarding James. He is arguably the most polarizing second-round pick of all time, and he has yet to suit up for the purple and gold officially.
The scrutiny and criticism will only amplify as he goes. Although James didn't play in Sunday's game, he participated in the team's first California Classic game against the Sacramento Kings, where L.A. also dropped that game, 108-94. James shot just 2-for-9 from the field, recording four points, two rebounds, and two assists in over 22 minutes on the court.
The hope for James is that he is healthy enough to play in the team's next game on Wednesday against the Miami Heat before taking off Las Vegas for the official start of Summer League on July 12.
