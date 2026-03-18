Lakers Legend Stunned as Luka Doncic Ties Him in Surprising Feat

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, and one of the main reasons for the team’s recent success, winning six straight games, is the play of superstar guard Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian product has been virtually unstoppable on the basketball floor as of late, with his red-hot scoring putting him in select company.

As he’s led the Lakers to six straight wins, Doncic is averaging 37.8 points per game during this six-game hot streak, which is the first time that has happened since Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant accomplished the same feat during the 2011-12 NBA season.

James Worthy Reacts to Luka Doncic Tying Him in Impressive Category

Along with reaching Bryant’s territory with his scoring, Doncic also tied Lakers legend James Worthy on the franchise’s list of most 30-point games (52) with his 36-point performance in the win against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

With Worthy being an analyst for Spectrum SportsNet, the legendary Laker reacted to Doncic tying him on this list in real time.

“I just want to clarify something,” Worthy said. “Luka’s got that as a Laker? (laughs) It took me 14 years. He got his in a year and a half. I love it.”

Doncic will pass Worthy in no time, as he’s averaging a league-best 32.9 points per game and is well on his way to winning the second scoring title of his career as long as he can hold off reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.6) of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who sits right behind him.

Everything seems to be coming together at the right time for the Lakers, as the team has moved up to the third seed in the Western Conference and can distance itself that much more from the Rockets with another win on Wednesday in Houston at the Toyota Center.

Only the Atlanta Hawks, with 10 straight wins, and the Thunder, with eight in a row, have better win streaks right now.

With only 14 regular-season games left on the schedule and some tough matchups ahead against elite teams in both conferences, it’ll be interesting to see what the Lakers’ record looks like once the dust settles ahead of the start of the NBA playoffs on April 18.

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