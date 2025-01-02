Lakers Injury Report: Crucial Guard Downgraded Ahead of Blazers Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers could be missing a major rotation piece against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers on Thurday night.
L.A. reserve point guard Gabe Vincent has seen his status downgraded to doubtful due to a hip injury, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Five-time All-NBA Los Angeles center Anthony Davis is also considered doubtful to play through his own injury, a left ankle sprain.
Missing Davis is a far bigger deal than being without Vincent. In 31 games for the 18-14 Lakers, the nine-time All-Star out of Kentucky is averaging 26.1 points on .527/.324/.777 shooting splits, 11.6 boards, 3.5 dishes, 2.0 rejections and 1.3 swipes a night.
Vincent, meanwhile, had been the Lakers' best healthy perimeter defender prior to the team's trade for ex-Brooklyn Nets wing Dorian Finney-Smith.
Read More: Lakers Trade D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis to Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton in Massive Deal
Vanderbilt, theoretically, is a high-level defender on the wing, too, although it's anyone's guess as to when he'll be healthy enough to play. Through 31 games (five starts), Vincent is logging averages of 4.3 points on a .373/.330/.500 slash line, 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 dishes and 0.8 steals.
According to the league's latest injury report, second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino remains out with a left hamstring strain. Hood-Schifino has yet to crack first-year head coach JJ Redick's regular rotation, and has appeared in just two games for Los Angeles thus far this season, averaging 2.0 points, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 7.0 minutes a night. With the Lakers opting not to pick up his team option for the 2025-26 season, it seems likely that his NBA future will be elsewhere next year.
As usual, Los Angeles will be without a pair of critical reserve big men recovering from offseason surgeries. Backup power forward Jarred Vanderbilt continues to recover from a right foot surgery, while reserve center/power forward Christian Wood is still on the mend from a left knee surgery.
For the Trail Blazers, two-time All-Defensive shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle (left ankle sprain) and starting power forward Jerami Grant (facial contusion) are both sidelined on Thursday. The Trail Blazers will also be missing two-way players Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya and Taze Moore, all of whom will be putting in reps with Portland's NBAGL affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Backup Trail Blazers wing Dalano Banton is currently questionable to play through a left hip contusion.
More Lakers: Anthony Davis Could Overtake LeBron James as All-Star Starter This Year