Lakers Injury Report: Jarred Vanderbilt Receives Ominous Update on Rehab
In a disappointing development, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Jarred Vanderbilt will now be sidelined for the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, according to head coach JJ Redick.
Vanderbilt, who has been dealing with both a heel and foot injury, has made progress in his recovery but will need at least two more weeks of rehabilitation before he can return to action, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
This update comes as a blow to the Lakers, who had hoped to have Vanderbilt available for the team's season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Known for his defensive versatility and high energy, Vanderbilt quickly became a valuable part of the Lakers' rotation after being acquired at the 2023 NBA trade deadline. His ability to guard multiple positions, crash the boards, and contribute in transition fits well alongside the star-studded Lakers lineup, that includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
During Lakers' media availability a few weeks back, Vanderbilt gave an update on his progress in a report by The Atletic's Jovan Buha.
"I feel great. The process has been going great. ... Everything has been on a great pace and great scheduling. Everything feels good," Vanderbilt said at the time.
Vanderbilt's inability to finish last season effected the Lakers' defense significantly, due to the fact that they did not have their primary perimeter stopper. Throughout the 2023-24 season, Vanderbilt appeared in only 29 games for the Lakers, but his contributions were notably impactful each time he played. While he was active on the court, Los Angeles restricted opponents to just 109.4 points per 100 possessions, the best defensive rating recorded by any player with at least 500 minutes of time on the court.
In contrast, when Vanderbilt was not participating, the Lakers' defense allowed 115.1 points per 100 possessions, showcasing a significant 5.7-point disparity that highlights the value of the defensive pressure he provides.
When paired with Anthony Davis, the duo is one of the best defensive tandems in the NBA. When Vanderbilt and Davis play together, the Lakers have ranked among the 84th percentile in defensive net rating. The former Kentucky Wildcat is expected to be a full participant soon despite missing, minimum the first two weeks of the season. His return will be highly anticipated because it will be interesting to see how his skillset will mesh within this new system installed by Redick.
More Lakers: Magic Johnson Details Petition to Get Showtime Teammate Inducted into Hall of Fame