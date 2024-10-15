Lakers Injury Report: Warriors Starter Officially a Late Scratch vs LA
A key Golden State player is now on the shelf.
Golden State Warriors starting shooting guard Brandin Podziemski has officially been shelved for Tuesday night's first of two preseason meetings against the Los Angeles Lakers, reports Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Podziesmki broke his nose during Golden State's 111-93 win over the lowly Detroit Pistons at Chase Center in San Francisco Sunday. Slater notes that he is still hoping to get fitted for his mask. The Warriors anticipate that he will return for the team's last preseason game of the year — which also happens to be the Lakers' final preseason game of the 2024-25 tilt, too.
