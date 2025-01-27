Is Anthony Davis Playing? Full Lakers vs Hornets Injury Report Revealed
As the Charlotte Hornets (12-30) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (25-18) tonight, all eyes will be on the injury reports, particularly concerning Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis was listed as probable for the game and will play in the contest.
The Lakers have been cruising as of late in the Western Conference, sitting comfortably in 5th place, but the continued health of Davis could be a determining factor in how their season unfolds.
Davis has been battling a left plantar fasciitis injury throughout this season, which has kept him managing discomfort with each game. Despite the ailment, he’s been available for the majority of Los Angeles' recent matchups, and the Lakers have largely benefited from his presence.
When Davis is on the floor, the Lakers’ defense becomes significantly more formidable. The 31-year-old has long been known for his elite shot-blocking, rim protection, and overall ability to disrupt the opposing offense.
The Lakers currently rank ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, and that is largely in part due to the contribution of Davis’ elite shot-blocking and rim protection.
He’s a versatile defender, able to guard multiple positions, which makes him a matchup nightmare for any team. Offensively, Davis provides scoring versatility, combining post moves, mid-range shooting, and explosive drives to the basket.
His size and athleticism allow him to dominate in the paint, while his ability to stretch the floor with his jumper keeps opposing defenders on edge.
In the Lakers’ most recent victory against the Golden State Warriors, Davis put on a show, scoring 36 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. His double-double performance was key to Los Angeles securing the win, and it highlighted how much the Lakers rely on his two-way dominance.
When Davis is firing on all cylinders, as he was against Golden State, the Lakers are a much tougher team to beat.
Conversely, when Davis is not on the floor, the Lakers’ defense takes a noticeable hit. Without his rim protection, Los Angeles can struggle to contain opponents in the paint, and their overall defensive cohesion is affected.
Offensively, the team lacks a consistent second option to LeBron James, leaving them vulnerable in close games.
However, James has also been listed on the injury report as probable, as he’s been managing a left foot injury for several matchups. Also listed on the injury report is Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent who have been listed as out, while Jalen Hood-Schifino has been ruled out.
For the Hornets, who are in the midst of a rebuilding year, this could be an opportunity to exploit any Lakers weaknesses if Davis is limited or misses time. However, even at less than 100 percent, Davis’ presence looms large, and the Lakers will be eager to keep their playoff hopes alive by securing a win tonight.
