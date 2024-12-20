Is Anthony Davis Playing? Lakers Full Injury Report vs Kings Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will be back on the court on Tuesday as they prepare to take on their division rivals, the Sacramento Kings.
The Lakers will play their 27th game of the season and their second of the season against the Kings. The Lakers will look to move up three games above .500 and keep the Kings below them in the West standings.
Every game is vital, especially when facing a West foe. The Lakers must come out guns a blazing; however, L.A. has a ton of players on the injury report prior to the game, including their superstar Anthony Davis.
Davis was listed as probable due to his left plantar fasciitis. His foot issue is lingering, and it will likely bother him from now until the rest of the season.
Davis will likely be playing in this one against the Kings..
Still, Davis has played more times than not. Davis has been available more times than not, despite contrary beliefs.
The 31-year-old has played some of his best basketball this season despite not playing like the MVP leader as of late. Nonetheless, Davis is the Lakers' best and most impactful player, averaging 27.8 points per game, 11.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 25 games and 35.3 minutes per game.
The nine-time All-Star is coming off one of his best games of the season on Sunday when he scored 40 points, along with 16 rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals in 33 minutes of action against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Davis left the game for a bit due to a shoulder injury; however, he was able to come back into the game and finish it. It looked like a scary injury, but luckily, it was just a stinger.
Although the Lakers have had their top two players available more times than not this season, L.A. has been one of the more depleted teams in the league. L.A. has been decimated with injuries, especially in the frontcourt, as they are missing players like Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jaxson Hayes.
Those three players combined for 11 games, and Hayes has played in all 11. The Lakers need some help on that front, and a trade is likely to be the solution. As L.A. has learned in the past, they cannot count on getting players back from injury.
More Lakers: Lakers See Potential Trade Option as Long-Term Roster Fit