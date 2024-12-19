Is Domantas Sabonis Playing? Injury Report For Lakers vs Kings Revealed
Up next on the Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule is a two-game series against the Sacramento Kings where both teams would really benefit from a sweep. Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, both teams have significant players listed on the injury report.
For Los Angeles, the team’s two future Hall-of-Famers Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as questionable. LeBron James made his return to the floor in a much-needed win against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing two games due to a foot injury, and although he appeared as if he hadn’t missed a beat, he may still be feeling some sort of pain or discomfort.
As for Davis, fresh off a 40-point performance against Memphis, is listed as probable from suffering a left plantar fasciitis injury. The star center is likely to suit up against Sacramento. Davis is averaging 27.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game and shooting 53.4% from the field. His presence is key to the Lakers’ success, and fans are hopeful to see him on the floor.
The Kings could also be without two very key players ahead of Thursday’s matchup. Domantas Sabonis is one of a few notable players who was listed as questionable. Sabonis is coming off a major 28-point performance against the Denver Nuggets on Monday but reportedly played through a nagging back injury.
Sabonis is now dealing with a back contusion, something he’s dealt with earlier in the season resulting in him missing two games. He’s having a phenomenal season with the Kings putting up 21.5 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.
The Kings will have Sabonis in the game for this contest.
Sacramento will also have Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray. Both were missing from Monday’s game against Denver. Huerter, who previously surgically repaired his shoulder, was dealing with surgery-related issues while Murray was dealing with an ankle injury.
All three of those Kings players playing means there’s a chance either of them could burn the Lakers. Also missing from the Kings’ roster are Devin Carter and Trey Lyles. Carter suffering from an offseason shoulder injury while Lyles has missed the last nine games due to a calf injury.
The Lakers currently sit ahead of the Kings in the standings but have lost six of their last 10 matchups. The Lakers heavily relied on the leadership of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their win against Memphis, and are looking for them to continue building on that momentum against Sacramento.
