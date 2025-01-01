Is LeBron James Playing? Full Lakers vs Cavaliers Injury Report
Los Angeles Lakers superstar player LeBron James recently revealed that he can see himself still playing in the NBA for years to come.
However, there were questions regarding whether King James will be able to play in the New Year's Eve game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James, who enetered Tuesday's contest as questionable, has been upgraded to active.
James will be back in the lineup for L.A. after he missed Saturday's contest against the Sacramento Kings.
The Lakers will take on the Cavaliers, who are arguably the best team in the NBA right now with a 28-4 record that puts them at the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. Needless to say, Cleveland is a juggernaut.
James will be an absolute necessity if the Lakers want to come out on top.
Despite just turning 40 years old, James is still playing at an elite level, averaging 23.5 points, nine assists, 7.9 total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game. He currently leads the team in assists and is second in scoring behind Anthony Davis.
Speaking of Davis, he has recently been upgraded to probable to face off against Cleveland. The Lakers' top player right now, he is averaging 26 points, 11.5 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, two blocks, and 1.2 steals per game.
While James being on the court is a big deal, the Lakers will be without their backup point guard, Gabe Vincent, who has been ruled out due to a left oblique strain. This season, Vincent has been averaging 4.3 points, 1.3 total rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.8 steals per game coming off the bench.
In addition to the three key players for L.A., three more have been designated as out. Christian Wood is still recovering from knee surgery, Jarred Vanderbilt is still recovering from right foot surgery, and Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with a left hamstring strain.
Right now, Los Angeles is tied with the Denver Nuggets for the No. 6 position in the Western Conference standings with an 18-13 record. They are only half a game behind the No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers.
Needless to say, this game against the Cavaliers is a must-win for the Lakers if they want to prove that they belong in the playoff conversation. And the best way for them to have a chance is for King James to play.
