Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Downgraded vs Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to start the new year on the right foot as they host the top team in the league and certainly in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers have the best record in the league at 28-4. They have been hot from the start of the season and will continue to be so as we approach the end of 2024.
The 18-13 Lakers will have their hands full in this matchup whether they are healthy, especially if they are a depleted bunch. Los Angeles could be without their superstar duo, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable.
Davis is on the injury report for a left ankle sprain, and James is on the injury report for an illness.
Both have had their fair share of injuries this season, but luckily, they have been able to tough it out more often than not. Davis has been dealing with left plantar fasciitis since the summer when he participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Davis has been able to endure and has played in 30 of 31 games this season. However, Davis is on the injury report due to a sprained left ankle that he suffered during the Lakers' Christmas Day win over the Warriors. He was able to play Saturday against the Kings, and the injury didn't appear to slow him down as he dominated with 36 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists across 39 minutes in a 132-122 win. Unless he suffers a setback, Davis should be able to play on New Year's Eve.
James is in danger of missing his second consecutive outing due to the illness. If the superstar is ruled out, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, James has averaged 25.6 points, 8.4 assists, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals across 34.8 minutes per contest.
Overall, James has been available more often than not this season. He has played in 28 of 31 games this season while averaging 23.5 points per game, 9.0 assists, 7.9 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 49 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 35.0 minutes of action.
The Lakers are home underdogs in this matchup at +4.5.
The Cavaliers will be relevantly healthy and are coming off a huge win over the Warriors the night before. The Lakers will look to take advantage of that.
